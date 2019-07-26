ATS Foils the Plan of IS Inspired Terror Group to Poison Prasad in Temple

The anti-terror squad of Maharashtra had foiled an attempt by terrorists to poison the Mahaprasad at the Mumbreshwar Mahadev temple and thereby kill about 400 Hindu devotees. The famous temple is situated in Thane district of Maharashtra.

It was while interrogating ten suspects that the Maharashtra ATS got information about the vicious plan of the terrorists to add poison to mahaprasad. The information was furnished by the ATS in the charge sheet against them filed on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, the terror group was inspired by the Islamic State and was a follower of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. The social media profile of the accused also shows several videos of Zakir Naik.

As per the charge sheet, the attempt was made to poison the prasad during ‘Srimad Bhagwat Katha’, which was organised at the 400-year-old temple on December 2018, but they could not succeed.

“The group had planned a mass killing of devotees at the 400-year-old Shree Mumbreshwar Temple at Mumbra by poisoning the ‘maha prasad’ there,” a senior ATS official said, quoting the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, the temple trust has written to the Thane Commissioner of Police and has asked him to provide police security during mega-events at the temple, as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple on the occasion of Shivratri.