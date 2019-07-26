KeralaLatest News

How Adoor Gopalakrishnan Managed to Secure that Award-Journalist Kumar Makes a Shocking Narration

Jul 26, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Adoor Gopalakrishnan was one among the signatories in the letter that was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which claimed that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a ‘provocative warcry’ and this is helping the lynching incidents against Muslims and Dalit.

Following this, there were some voices raised against Adoor Gopalakrishnan, led by BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan. The Left leaders of Kerala have offered strong support to Adoor, meanwhile, Kumar Chellappam, a journalist has come up with an account of how Adoor Gopalakrishnan managed to win awards for his movie ‘Swayamvaram’.

Kumar alleges that Adoor Gopalakrishnan along with his friends Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair and P.K Nair had used their influence to secure awards for Swayamvaram at the national level after it failed to keep up with the expectations in Kerala State awards. Check Out his Facebook Post.

