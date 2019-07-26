“LDF’s votes leaked due to Sabarimala factor, housewives voted against the LDF”,says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

“LDF’s votes leaked due to Sabarimala factor and because of that, housewives voted against the LDF. This was revealed to me by them,” Kodiyeri said this on the party mouthpiece Deshabhimani.

The entry of two women, who believers believed were not believers, in Sabarimala temple soon after the Women’s Wall, had backfired on the government and the LDF, according to CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

“There were also people who said they had voted for LDF, despite their strong resentment. The Supreme Court constitutional bench order that allowed all-women entry in Sabarimala is not a creation of the government. From people’s reaction, I could make out that the misunderstanding created among the voters that the LDF is against the freedom of beliefs and worshiping rights also had diverted the votes of the LDF. This matter will be discussed in the State committee that will meet in August,” he said.