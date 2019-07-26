“Look at Your Grandson’s Face, he is just like you”: Check Out Sandeep G Varier’s Facebook Post

The woman who raised sexual abuse allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri ( son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan) had released two new pictures. Posted on Facebook, these are the pics of her son’s birthday celebration. These came out when Binoy’s plea regarding canceling of the case was under court’s consideration.

Binoy has not given the blood for the DNA test, to check whether there is any truth in the plaintiff’s claim that the 8-year-old child she has with her is the son of Binoy.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has come up with a Facebook post, taking an indirect jibe at Binoy Kodiyeri.

“Can’t you just quit your obstinacy and take your daughter in law and grandson to your home? Look at your grandson’s face, he is just like you (Readers should remember the BGM of Moonnampakkam and read it in the tone that Murali tells Thilakan)

Check out his Facebook Post.