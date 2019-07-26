More trouble for Binoy Kodiyeri ; Woman releases pictures of son’s birthday

The woman who raised sexual abuse allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri ( son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan) released two new pictures. Posted on Facebook, these are the pics of son’s birthday celebration. These came out when Binoy’s plea regarding cancelling of the case was under court’s consideration.

Binoy raised a plea to cancel the FIR in the sexual abuse case lodged by the woman. The plea was postponed to next Monday. In the pics shared by the complainant woman, it is captioned as ‘2013 birthday’. This picture was when Binoy stayed with the woman in Andheri west. These were also submitted at the court.

Binoy said that the complainant woman is blackmailing him. The woman also released voice clip of Binoy, in which he asks her not to name him. He also says that all necessary things will be done for which the woman responds by asking him to do whatever he can.