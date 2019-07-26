Rajya Sabha passes RTI Amendment Bill despite objections by Opposition

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as the main Opposition Congress staged walkout from the House in protest against the law.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, takes away the stature of information commissioners from equivalent of election commissioners, with their salaries and service conditions to be specified by the government.

The main Opposition Congress said that it was not an amendment bill but elimination of the RTI Act and demanded that the bill be sent to a Select Committee for further scrutiny.

However, the demand was rejected and the Congress staged walkout from the House in protest against the bill. Rajya Sabha rejected the motion to refer RTI Amendment Bill to Select Committee by 117 vote against 75 in favour of motion.