Left Sympathiser MA Nishad Offers his Support For Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan was one among the signatories in the letter that was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which claimed that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a ‘provocative warcry’ and this is helping the lynching incidents against Muslims and Dalit.

Following this, there were some voices raised against Adoor Gopalakrishnan, led by BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan. The Left leaders of Kerala have offered strong support to Adoor and director M.A Nishad is the latest to join the band.

“Sree Ram was an ideal man. He is a symbol of love and peace. He loved his citizens. But if you call ‘Jai Sriram’ after you commit an act of violence, it is wrong. Sreeram’s heart will feel pain if he hears that…

” he wrote on Facebook.

