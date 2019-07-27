KeralaLatest News

Left Sympathiser MA Nishad Offers his Support For Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Jul 27, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Less than a minute

Adoor Gopalakrishnan was one among the signatories in the letter that was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which claimed that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a ‘provocative warcry’ and this is helping the lynching incidents against Muslims and Dalit.

Following this, there were some voices raised against Adoor Gopalakrishnan, led by BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan. The Left leaders of Kerala have offered strong support to Adoor and director M.A Nishad is the latest to join the band.

“Sree Ram was an ideal man. He is a symbol of love and peace. He loved his citizens. But if you call ‘Jai Sriram’ after you commit an act of violence, it is wrong. Sreeram’s heart will feel pain if he hears that…
” he wrote on Facebook.

Check out his original Facebook Post

Tags

Related Articles

Ramadan : Exclusive offers at Dubai theme parks

May 25, 2017, 03:14 pm IST

Man shows Dh70,000 to stranger, gets robbed

Jun 11, 2017, 10:48 pm IST

ICC World Cup: Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan

Jun 25, 2019, 12:18 am IST

ICC Bans Jason Holder For a Reason You Won’t Believe. Cricket World is Angry

Feb 4, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close