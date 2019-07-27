Latest NewsIndia

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed bomb maker killed by security forces

Jul 27, 2019, 11:15 pm IST
The security forces have killed a Jaish-e-Mohammed’s top commander and the militant organization’s top bomb maker. Munna Bhai aka Munna Lahori was killed by the security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Seenath ul Islam, the close ally of Munna Bhai was also killed in the encounter.

Munna Lahori also is known as Chotta Burmi is the mastermind of Intensive Explosives Devices (IED) blast. He along with another Pakistani Ismail is behind many IED attacks in Kashmir. Both Munna Bahi and Ismail are also responsible for training and extending logical support to the local terrorists. He also brainwashed local youths to join the militant organization.

