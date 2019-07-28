Actress Radhika Apte reveals the difference between Indian and international filmmaking

In a recent interview,Actress Radhika Apte opened up about her preparation for the character and shared, “I believe that preparing for a character includes almost all aspects of acquiring knowledge — information about the subject, reading up extensively about the story in question and even related stories that influence my character, balancing out the visceral side of her, so on and so forth.”

She continued to add, “A lot of reading material was passed onto me by writers and producers on-board.”

Talking about the difference between Indian and international filmmaking, the actress said, “People are very punctual there. And they pay you on time. You don’t have to beg them for money.”

Radhika will be essaying the character of Indian Noor Inayat Khan, also known as Nora Baker in the film Liberte: A Call To Spy.

The film is based on World War II heroine Indian Noor Inayat Khan, first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance during World War II.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher and also stars Sarah Meghan Thomas, who has also written the script of the film along with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name some.

Radhika has been part of other Holyywodd projects that include films like The Wedding Guest alongside Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh and The Ashram with Kal Penn.