Amit Shah to launch projects worth Rs 65,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

The state capital is all set for the second ground-breaking ceremony, which will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the mega event and lay the foundation of projects of over 250 companies worth Rs 65,000 crore on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers in the state government will be present. Besides, several prominent industrialists of the country will also be attending the event. They would share their experiences of working with the UP government and the Modi government at the Centre, said officials.

Among the leading industrialists expected to be present are Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, Ahmed El Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo India, Sanjeev Puri, CEO of ITC, Shiv Nadar, chairman of HCL, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, and HC Hong, president, Samsung India.

Officials said elaborate security arrangements were in place and the venue had been turned into a fortress.

Chinese mobile manufacturer, Vivo Mobiles, is the biggest investor at the second ground-breaking ceremony. It has pledged to invest Rs 7,429 crore in the state.

The next big investor is Torrent Gas Private Limited with a proposed investment of Rs 2,751 crore. Next is the South Korean giant, Samsung, whose investment stands at Rs 2,000 crore.Western Uttar Pradesh will be the biggest beneficiary having bagged around 54% of the total investment, while drought-hit Bundelkhand has got only about 4% of the overall share — the lowest in the state. The division among other regions is as follows: Central Uttar Pradesh to get around 19% of the investment, Purvanchal (eastern UP) to bag about 10%, and the remaining to go to multiple locations across the state.