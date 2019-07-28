India won’t succumb to any pressure, influence on national security,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will not succumb to any pressure or influence when it comes to the matters of national security. Addressing an event to mark the 20th anniversary of Kargil War in New Delhi, Modi said that Indian armed forces had defeated the neighbouring country’s evil designs two decades back.

“We will not succumb to any pressure or influence in the matters of national security. (Rashtra ki suraksha ke liye na kisike dabav mein kaam hoga, na prabhav mein aur na hi kisi abhav mein). From deep sea to the infinite universe, India will use its competency to its fullest,” he said.

Refering to Pakistan, the prime minister said that those who were defeated in war are resorting to proxy war and using terrorism to achieve their politlcal agenda.

Recalling the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers during the Kargil war, Modi said it was a symbol of India’s might and its security will remain impregnable with dedication of the armed forces.

“Kargil victory was symbol of India’s might, determination and capability,” he said, in presence of a large number of military personnel and ex-servicemen at the event here.

He said that wars are not fought by the government but entire country, adding the Kargil victory was a symbol of India’s might, determination and capability.

“Wars are fought not by governments but by the whole country. Kargil victory still inspires the whole country…Kargil was victory of every Indian,” he added.