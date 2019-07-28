Latest NewsIndia

Robert Vadra shares video of cow that can ‘Predict Future’ ; Watch Video

Jul 28, 2019, 02:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, on Sunday, posted a video, ostensibly shot during a street walk, of a cow that can “predict future”. “Love India for its diversity and versatility!!” he wrote. “You can go out in the streets and learn soo much, help people, and see the appreciation in their large genuine smiles and get roses in return.  You could also know your future by a sacred cow, who nods its head in agreement. Love being part of this amazing country.” While the story was originally reported based on the Facebook posts from an id purportedly that of Robert Vadra’s (THE WEEK cannot independently confirm), an @irobertvadra account on Twitter, with whom Priyanka Gandhi’s verified id has interacted, had posted the same message.

???? ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ???????? ?? !! ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ??? ……

Gepostet von Robert Vadra am Samstag, 27. Juli 2019

He shared the image of the cow standing next to its custodian. Vadra asks from inside his car: “Will she tell me everything?” He petted the cow who came close to him. The custodian replied: “Yes, she will [tell you everything], this being the sacred month of Sawan.” He also shared pictures of kids from the street.

Tags

Related Articles

Police in search for the thief behind the robbery of Sex-Doll `Dororthy, See Pics

Dec 6, 2017, 11:20 pm IST

Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghosh may become India’s first Lokpal

Mar 17, 2019, 04:41 pm IST
GOA CONGRESS CHIEF RESIGNS

BREAKING NEWS! PAROLE FOR SASIKALA?

Mar 20, 2018, 01:07 pm IST
ease of doing business

Amazing! This State has Topped the Ease of Doing Business Ranking among Indian States

Jul 10, 2018, 09:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close