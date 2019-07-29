CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Dhanush to act again in Bollywood: Joins with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

Jul 29, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
Tamil actor Dhanush will act in Bollywood film again. He will team up with director Anand.L.Rai. Dhanush’s debut Hindi film ‘Raanjhana’ was directed by Anand.L.Rai. In the new film, Dhanush will act along with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan.

This is for the first time that Anand.L.Rai is joining with Hrithik Roshan and Sara. The story, title and character names of the film has not revealed by the makers. Anand.L.Rai has said that details regarding the film will be released soon. The film will be produced by Colour Yellow films.

Dhanush is now doing ‘Asuran’. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is the heroine in this film.

