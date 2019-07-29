Flipkart CEO Feels this State is Going to have India’s FIrst Trillion Dollar Economy

Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said on Sunday at Lucknow that Projects that formed part of the second Ground Breaking Ceremony is going to help Uttar Pradesh a lot in its journey to be the first trillion-dollar state economy in India.

“The groundbreaking ceremony will play a key role in propelling Uttar Pradesh as an industrial and innovation hub in the country and help in the state’s quest to be India’s first trillion-dollar state economy,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

The Flipkart CEO also heaped praises on Yogi Adityanath for boosting investors confidence in the state.

“UP is an important state for us at Flipkart. We not only have many sellers and local MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) manufacturers who are accessing the nationwide market to sell their products more efficiently and in a cost-effective way, but we are also encouraging local handicrafts to market their products.

“Thousands of artisans, small businesses and women entrepreneurs are finding a partnership with Flipkart beneficial as they grow and connect with a pan-India market,” he said(as quoted by Hindustan Times).

He was speaking on the sidelines of the event for the groundbreaking of industrial projects worth around Rs 65,000 crore