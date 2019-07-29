“Its like playing With Fire” Mehbooba Mufti Sends Strong Warning to Central Govt on this Issue

There is talk about central government moving ahead with a decision to strip Jammu Kashmir of its special status and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti cautioned the Centre against fiddling with Article 35A. She said that any such attempt from the central government would blow up in its face.

“We want to tell the central government that tinkering with Article 35A is like picking up explosives. Not only will those hands burn which are raised to touch 35A but also the whole body will become ashes,”said Mufti, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the Central government had allowed additional 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. This was done to strengthen the counter-insurgency operations in the area.