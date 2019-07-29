Latest NewsIndia

Journalist shot dead

Jul 29, 2019, 11:38 pm IST
In Bihar, a journalist was shot dead by criminals. The incident took place in Madhubani district yesterday evening.

Pradeep Mandol, a reporter of Dainik Jagaran, a Hindi daily was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne miscreants at Sarsopahi Bazar. The criminals identified as Susheel Sha and Ashok Kammath absconding.

Pradeep was injured in the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was announced dead.

The old enmity lead to the murder. The accused have many criminal cases on their name.

