Left Sympathiser Finds Nothing ‘Unusual’ in Sivaranjith Topping PSC Rank List

It is with great shock that the students of Kerala witnessed the evidence of possible fraudery which has gone into the different examinations being conducted in Kerala.

University answer sheets, official seals of teachers, etc were recovered from the house of SFI leader Sivaranjith who is an accused in the stabbing case at University College. The criminals were also topping the PSC rank list, throwing into question the transparency of these exams. PSC itself has been under the shadow of doubt but none of that has come into the way of Left sympathiser Advocate P.A Priji, who was representing Left in the debate of Mathrubhumi News channel.

Priji has been doing the talk for the left for quite some time as not too many major leaders have tried justifying the incidents at University College. The news anchor read the disastrous marks Sivaranjith scored in semester exams and juxtaposed it with the first rank he got in PSC exams. Priji said the two cannot be compared

“Nobody has said that PSC is devoid of any mistakes. Sivaranjith having poor academic results doesn’ t mean he can’t score high marks in PSC exams. I have conducted the cases of many who are brilliant in exams but have got themselves into cases” he said.

The anchor stressed we should have an inquiry about the same.