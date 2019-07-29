Sanjay Dutt turns 60; Actor says he is grateful to audience for always being his side

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has turned 60 today. On his birthday the bbollywood actor has said that he is forever grateful to his fans. He said that his biggest gift is his fans. His audience has given him their love and respect over the years.

” The biggest gift the audience has given me is their love and respect. no matter what happened with me in the past, the audience has always been with me and I want to thank them for that” Sanjay Dutt told media persons. He said this at the teaser launch of his new film ‘Prasthanam’. The film produced under his home production by his wife Mannayata Dutt will be released on September 20. He will also play the villain role in Kannada film ‘KGF2’.