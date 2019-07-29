Shashi Tharoor Opens up his Disappointment About the Current Predicament of Congress Party. Check this Out

Congress party has been going through a tough phase. After its defeat in the Loksabha elections and Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the top, Congress party has struggled to move on. Congress M.P from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor did not hold back his disappointment about the current predicament of the party.

“It is certainly quite true that the lack of clarity at the top of the party is likely to be hurting the Congress workers and sympathisers, many of whom miss the fact of having a party leader to look to for key decisions, authority and even inspiration and energy, to rally together and move forward,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

He was also supportive of the idea of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s that a young leader would be more apt for the party at this situation.

Tharoor said that he hopes the party is taking the current situation seriously and that a solution is on the way. ‘

One way forward could be for the CWC to name an interim working president for the party and then ideally dissolve itself, following which the main leadership positions within the party, including the CWC itself, should be opened up to fresh elections,” said Shashi Tharoor.

“By allowing members of the party, drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates, to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, it would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party,” he added.