Spanish actors will be part of ‘Barroz’: Mohanlal divulges more on his directorial debut: Video

Jul 29, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has revealed more details about his directorial debut film ‘Barroz’. Mohanlal in a video shared on his Facebook page has informed about the film.

The shooting of the film will start soon in Goa. Two Spanish actors will be part of the cinema. Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will play lead roles in the film.

The film will narrate the story in the backdrop of India’s ancient relation between Portugal and Africa. The film will be in 3D format. The film which narrates the story of Barroz, the guardian of Gama’s treasure will be penned by Jijo. The shooting will begin in October.

Mohanlal will play the role of Barroz. Antony Perumbavoor will bankroll the film. Bollywood and Hollywood actor will be part of the film. The film will be dubbed in all foreign languages.

