3 NCP and 1 Congress MLA to join BJP on wednesday in Maharastra

Jul 30, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
The flow to BJP from opposition parties NCP and Congress has continuing in Maharashtra. As the assembly elections are nearing the intensity of the flow has doubled.

Now it is rumored many leaders and MLA’s will join BJP on Wednesday. 3 NCP and 1 Congress MLA’s will join BJP on Wednesday. NCP MLA’s Sivendra Singh Rajae Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichath, Sandeep Naik and Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar will join BJP. They will join BJP at a function at Garware Club House.

It is also rumored that many senior leaders will join the BJP. Earlier senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Gireesh Mahajan have revealed that around 50 MLA’s from NCP and Congress will join BJP before the election.

