Bineesh Kodiyeri Finds a ‘Modi’ angle in Amboori Murder Case, Social Media Users Remind him of his Brother’s Case

Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is still waging a legal battle as a Mumbai resident woman had raised allegations of sexual abuse against him. He is expected to give his blood samples soon to determine by a DNA test, whether the Binoy is the father of the son of the plaintiff. But none of this issue has affected his brother Bineesh Kodiyeri, as he tried to take a dig at BJP in the Amboori murder case.

Bineesh shared a picture of the father of the alleged culprits in the Amboori murder and managed to spot the picture of Narendra Modi in the room. He said if it was some communist leader’s picture hanging there, the media would have used that against the Left. He ends the post by saying that he will keep saying the truth because the current time demands it. Check out his Facebook post.

Bineesh did not take into consideration that his brother is involved in a case of sexual abuse and that he has not responded to that at all. For a man who claimed to keep speaking the truth, this wasn’t fitting. But social media users did remind him about that in the comment section. Check this Out.