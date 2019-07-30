KeralaLatest News

Congress MLA troll PSC rank holders meeting conducted by DYFI

Jul 30, 2019, 05:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress MLA K.S.Sabarinathan has trolled the PSC rank holders meeting conducted by DYFI.

A.A.Rahim, the state secretary of DYFI has shared photos of PSC rank holders meeting conducted by the organization. For this Sabrinath come with a sarcastic statement that he believes that DYFI which conducts PSC rank holders meeting will separately discuss and debate how the 2 accused in University college violence case attained a high rank in PSC police list.

PSC റാങ്ക് ഹോൾഡേഴ്സിന്റെ മീറ്റിംഗ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന DYFI. യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കേസിലെ രണ്ടു പ്രതികൾക്ക് PSC പോലീസ് ലിസ്റ്റിൽ മികച്ച റാങ്ക് നേടിയത് പ്രത്യേക ചർച്ചയ്ക്കെടുക്കുമെന്ന് വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നു.

Gepostet von Sabarinadhan K S am Montag, 29. Juli 2019

Tags

Related Articles

World’s future discussed by former US President and spiritual leader

Dec 2, 2017, 12:36 pm IST

This Actress Stood Outside Ranbir’s house for hours! Know Why

Dec 29, 2017, 02:50 pm IST

These are the popular TV actresses who married younger men : See Pics

Dec 26, 2018, 07:50 am IST

Doctors opted to honor the tattoo: Man died, without any option left

Dec 3, 2017, 05:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close