Congress MLA troll PSC rank holders meeting conducted by DYFI

Congress MLA K.S.Sabarinathan has trolled the PSC rank holders meeting conducted by DYFI.

A.A.Rahim, the state secretary of DYFI has shared photos of PSC rank holders meeting conducted by the organization. For this Sabrinath come with a sarcastic statement that he believes that DYFI which conducts PSC rank holders meeting will separately discuss and debate how the 2 accused in University college violence case attained a high rank in PSC police list.