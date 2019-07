Four Congress activists were attacked in Chavakkad, Thrissur by a group of people who came in a motorcycle. Congress workers Bijesh, Suresh, Nowshad, and Nishad were attacked. The condition of the two remains very critical.

Around 14 people were in the group who attacked the Congress workers. It is alleged that SDPI is behind the attack. The Congress accused that SDPI is behind the attack and there is a conspiracy behind the attack.