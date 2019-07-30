Modi Govt to move Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha today

The Centre has listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, also referred to as the triple talaq Bill, for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Hopeful of a cross-party support, the government expects to pass the law which would criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq within the Muslim community.

The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others. A division of votes has revealed that 302 MPs voted in its favour, whereas, 82 voted against the law.