Pinarayi Vijayan Shares his Experience of Meeting Aleida Guevera, Daughter of Che Guevara. Check this Out

Dr Aleida Guevara, daughter of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday morning. Aleida has been India for some time and reached Kerala on Sunday. Kerala C.M hinted that Aleida would be taking part in the Cuban solidarity meetings to be held in Kannur and Ernakulam. He then took to Facebook to share his experience of meeting Aleida.

“The meeting with her was exciting. Polit Bureau member M.A Baby too was with us. Our half an hour talk was mostly about Cuban journeys and Cuban solidarity meeting. Although Aleida said that she was tired from the long journey, she did take part actively in the conversation” he wrote on Facebook.

