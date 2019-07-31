A Sampath to be Elevated to this Position, BJP Leader K Surendran Not Impressed. Check this Out

Former M.P A Sampath was one of the candidates who was expected to have a smooth sail into the parliament, but it was Adoor Prakash who reigned supreme at Attingal constituency. It is reported that the state government of Kerala is going to appoint Sampath as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the NDA government. The government feels that his presence is going to help the quick implementation of Centrally-funded development projects in the state.

If reports are true, Sampath will be appointed with a cabinet rank. BJP leader K Surendran felt that the appointment is going to be a waste of Kerala tax payer’s money. He took to Facebook and said that this is going to be yet another fruitless venture like Administrative Reforms Commission headed by Former C.M V.S Achuthanandan.

“Who said Kerala is in debt-trap? IF the relationship between the Centre and State has to improve, Kerala C.M should change his style. If it’s about development, you need an administrative head who is a visionary” he wrote on Facebook. Check Out his Fb post.