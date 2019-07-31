Advocate Jayasankar Takes a Dig at Kerala Government’s Decision to Make A Sampath Kerala’s Representative in Delhi

Former M.P A Sampath was one of the candidates who was expected to have a smooth sail into the parliament, but it was Adoor Prakash who reigned supreme at Attingal constituency. It is reported that the state government of Kerala is going to appoint Sampath as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the NDA government. The government feels that his presence is going to help the quick implementation of Centrally-funded development projects in the state. Political analyst Advocate Jayasankar couldn’t stop himself from trolling the government for this decision.

Jayasankar feels that the decision will solve the ‘unemployment’ of Sampath and is a jolt for the citizens of Attingal constituency.

“In the same way, if the M.P who failed from Palakkad and Alathur can be made representatives to Chennai and Bengaluru, their sorrows will be over. The relationship with the neighboring states will improve” he wrote on Facebook. Check out his Facebook post.