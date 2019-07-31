‘Giving youth a chance’: BJP roped IIM, IISc students as interns to work with its MPs

BJP has roped 40 students from India’s premium institutions IIM and IISc’s to assist the party MPs. The students will be works as interns and will help the MPs in their parliamentary tasks.

The BJP parliamentary party secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu said that the party has enrolled students from Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, National Law School of India University and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences to works with MPs. The new initiative has helped the MP’s as the students did a lot of research, studies wide topics and provided valuable inputs to the party lawmakers and it reflected in the speeches and active participation in parliament proceedings.

The students came through ‘Think India’ an initiative associated with ABVP. The parliamentary internship program named ‘Sansadiya’ for which Think India invited applications from students. Over 600 applications were received and from which 40 were shortlisted.