Latest NewsIndia

Muslim women celebrate passing of Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha : Watch Video

Jul 31, 2019, 06:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut celebrated after ‘Triple Talaq Bill’ was passed in Rajya Sabha. They celebrated the decision by exchanging sweets. The law criminalises a Muslim man to divorce his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice. Breaking of law will result in a jail term of three years.

Tags

Related Articles

CBSE

CBSE to Reduce the Load on Students; ‘One Book For One Term’ to be Implemented

May 26, 2018, 06:45 am IST

This city set to get India’s first underwater Metro

Jun 11, 2017, 08:49 am IST

A photographer who was dating neighbor girl was brutally killed by kith and kins of girlfriend

Feb 2, 2018, 09:20 pm IST

Indian Army places orders for Israeli Anti-Tank Guided Spike Missiles

Jul 12, 2019, 07:29 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close