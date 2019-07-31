Muslim women celebrate passing of Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha : Watch Video

Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut celebrated after ‘Triple Talaq Bill’ was passed in Rajya Sabha. They celebrated the decision by exchanging sweets. The law criminalises a Muslim man to divorce his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice. Breaking of law will result in a jail term of three years.
