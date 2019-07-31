Latest NewsIndia

Sabarimala women entry case : Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi demands huge amount as fees for arguing case

Jul 31, 2019, 07:29 am IST
Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has demanded Rs 62 lakhs  as fees for arguing Sabarimala women entry case. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) might approach Singhvi with a request to bring down his fees as the case has been dismissed. Devaswom Board’s argument to protect faith had failed in the SC.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Board President A. Padmakumar pointed out that the case was given to Singhvi without the permission of the Board.

“The board’s decision was to hand the case to senior advocates Mohan Parasaran or Gopal Subramaniam. But, the attorney appointed during the period of UDF govt handed over the case to Singhvi. Devaswom Board will also inform Singhvi that the income of Sabarimala has gone down.

