Sandeep G Varier Trolls Kerala C.M. Check Out his Fb Post

On Tuesday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking Centre’s help to deal with the Maoist threat which is affecting some districts in Kerala. The chief minister told the media that the two leaders spoke about a number of subjects like modernizing state police force, needing more boats for coastal area patrol. A picture of the two leaders sitting together have emerged on media and BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has drawn an interesting comparison.

In the photo, Amit Shah is reading something while Pinarayi Vijayan is sitting next to him, looking a bit tensed. Sandeep, in his Facebook post, shared the picture and captioned it “The nostalgic memory of showing the imposition you wrote to the Headmaster”.

Check Out his Facebook post