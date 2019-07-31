“Time to stop National Awards has exceeded”,says Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan was among the 49 eminent personalities who wrote to PM Modi regarding the mob lynching incidents. BJP spokesperson B. Gopalakrishnan harshly criticized Adoor through Facebook for his stand by saying that the director should take home in a different planet if he can’t tolerate the chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and if needed Sri Rama sloganeering would be held in front of Adoor’s residence.

Adoor responded in a similar style by saying that the Sangh Parivar is tarnishing the name of the great Lord Sri Rama. He added that if given a ticket, he’ll go to the moon.

In an indirect jibe towards the BJP, he said that the time to stop National Awards has exceeded. Criticising the jury, he said that it functions like the infantry of a political party.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan against the threats towards Adoor. He said that the threats by Sangh Parivar are condemnable. The CM added that nobody should think that they outcast someone who has a difference in opinion and such tendency won’t be allowed.