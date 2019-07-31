You Cannot Afford to Miss this Unorthodox Bowling Action. Check this Out

Cricket has seen quite a few unorthodox bowling actions. Many of these bowlers who used to have these unique actions were quite successful at international cricket too. Paul Adams, Lasith Malinga, and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the examples of bowlers making it big with their unusual bowling action. Now, A video of Pavel Florin, a bodyguard from Romania, bowling with an unorthodox action in European Cricket League has gone viral.

The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. One has to admit that his bowling action looks so unique and casual, and from whatever we saw, many of his balls ballooned and dipped on the batsman. Accuracy may not be his strong point yet. Check out his bowling action.

