Latest NewsSports

You Cannot Afford to Miss this Unorthodox Bowling Action. Check this Out

Jul 31, 2019, 08:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Cricket has seen quite a few unorthodox bowling actions. Many of these bowlers who used to have these unique actions were quite successful at international cricket too. Paul Adams, Lasith Malinga, and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the examples of bowlers making it big with their unusual bowling action. Now, A video of Pavel Florin, a bodyguard from Romania, bowling with an unorthodox action in European Cricket League has gone viral.

The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. One has to admit that his bowling action looks so unique and casual, and from whatever we saw, many of his balls ballooned and dipped on the batsman. Accuracy may not be his strong point yet. Check out his bowling action.

Tags

Related Articles

kiss for daddy

David Beckham’s ‘kiss for Daddy’ is appropriate

Jul 5, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

This city to implement flying taxi to escape traffics

Aug 4, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Uber and Ola have threatened to go on an indefinite strike

Mar 18, 2018, 07:30 pm IST

This is ‘Komal Chautala’ of Chak De! India after 11 years

Apr 11, 2018, 08:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close