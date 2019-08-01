‘Advocate Jayasankar must be made Attorney General’: CPM leader P.K.Sreemathy trolls Advocate Jayasankar

Former MP from Kannur and senior CPM leader P.K.Sreemathy Teacher took a dig at political observer Advocate Jayasnakar who on a facebook post commented that P.K.Sreemathy Teacher must be made ambassador to the USA. The teacher gave a sarcastic reply that Jayasankar must appoint as Attorney General or Supreme Court judge.

She on a facebook post replied that although people say that he is an advocate who has no cases in hand, but considering his knowledge he should be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge.

Jayasankar made this comment while criticizing Kerala government’s decision to appoint A.Sampath, the former MP from Attingal who failed this time as a representative of the state in Delhi. He said that the decision will solve the ‘unemployment’ of Sampath and is a jolt for the citizens of Attingal constituency. “In the same way, if the M.P who failed from Palakkad and Alathur can be made representatives to Chennai and Bengaluru, their sorrows will be over. The relationship with the neighboring states will improve” he wrote on Facebook.