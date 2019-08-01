Crabs were spotted “flying” in China: Know the reason; Video

The South China is facing one of the worst storm and heavy rain. Even at this difficult situation the ‘flying crabs’ make people laugh. The tensed situation in South China has been eased by the video of ‘flying Crabs’.

The crabs in Yongxing Island were flown in the power of the storm. The crabs who tries to enter the water traveling over a wall, the heavy wind sweep them into some other side.

Crabs were spotted "flying" as south China braced for #TyphoonWipha pic.twitter.com/mXGJIJ7A5f — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 31, 2019

As per meteorological predictions, wind speed may go from 63 km/h to 117 km/h. Also, a thunderstorm warning was also issued. The situation is not only affecting humans but also animals.