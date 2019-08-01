GALLERY; Checkout the secret man who attended the Kiara Advani’s birthday party

Actress Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of her latest flick ‘Kabir Singh’ turned 27 on Wednesday and love poured in for her on social media from all over. Later in the day, Kiara hosted a party in Mumbai for her friends from the fraternity.

From the tinsel town, celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, Punit Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ahan Shetty, Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala among others. Armaan Jain, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra was also seen, along with his fiance. (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)