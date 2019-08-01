Indians, Filipinos to be included in Australia’s working holiday visa programme

The Australian Immigration Minister David Coleman has announced that Australia has extended the working holiday visa programme to Indians and other 12 nationals. The country took this decision to overcome the shortage of labourers in the country. The country is facing a shortage of workers in farms. The programme allows people from foreign countries travelling in Australia to work in Australia on a temporary basis.

Apart from India, Brazil, Mexico, Philippines, Switzerland, Fiji, Latvia, Lithuania, Andorra, Monaco, Mongolia and Soloman Island has given this facility.

Work and holiday applicants must meet minimum requirements before a visa can be granted, including having a functional level of English and they must hold or be studying towards tertiary qualifications,” David Coleman said.