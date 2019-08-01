IndiGo offers tickets in discounted price starting from Rs.999: Know more

The Indian private airliner indiGo has turned 13 years. As a part of the 13th- anniversary the airline has announced discounted airtickets from the rate of Rs.999 for domestic flights and Rs.3499 for international flights.

Details of the anniversary Sale:

1. The IndiGo anniversary sale began on July 31 and ends on August 4.

2. The fare for domestic flights will be Rs.999 and international flight tickets will be Rs.3,499.

3. The offer is for people who wish to travel between August 15 and March 31, 2020.

4. The ticket is available for 56 domestic flights and 19 international flights.

It’s our 13th anniversary, so, the treat is on us! With fares as low as INR999*, we want you all to hop in and join the celebration! Book now https://t.co/F7cUU4lCgB pic.twitter.com/lWkOGkK0Jk — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 31, 2019

The company in a statement explained that the “offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.”