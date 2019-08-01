‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar to act in a Tamil movie with Vijay Sethupathi

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar will act in a Tamil movie with ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi. The Indian cricketer will share screen space with the Tamil actor in the film ‘800’.

The film is a biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan. Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of Muttiah Muralidharan. Sachin will play a cameo role. Muttiah Muralidharan is one of the greatest bowlers and he has picked 800 international wickets.

The shooting of the film will start in 2020. The makers of the film are planning to associate many other international cricketers with the film. The film is directed by Sethumadhavan. The film will be made in Tamil and released in several languages across the world.