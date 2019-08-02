Actress Shilpa Shetty set to return to the big screen after 13 long years

Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty is best known for her performance in films like Pardesi Babu, Auzaar, Rishtey, Phir Milenge among others and for making quite an impact in the industry.

However, the actress has been away from the big screen for a pretty long time now. Even though she appeared as a judge in TV shows such as Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 6, Super Dancer season 1, 2 and 3 over the years, audience has definitely missed seeing her on the silver screen.

The queen of 90s, who even ruled for a brief period in the 2000s, is all set to make her big Bollywood comeback. She will be seen playing an important role in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy action film Nikamma. Shilpa will be sharing the screen with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani and the beautiful Shirley Setia.

Sharing the news on her social media handle, an ecstatic Shilpa wrote: “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always.”