Advocate Jayasankar’s Tit For Tat: Gives a Fitting Reply to Sreemathy Teacher’s Sarcasm

Advocate Jayasankar, a well known political analyst, is known for his witty sarcasm and keen observations. His comments are often aimed at the Left leaders and a lot of them hate him more than their political opponents. Jayasankar had recently made a comment about Sreemathi teacher in a sarcastic tone, recommending her to the post of Kerala’s ambassador to America or as Kerala’s Permanent Representative to UN.

Jayasankar was actually trolling the decision of the Kerala government to elevate A Sampath,the M.P who lost from Attingal, to a cabinet post(as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi). He said that the M.P who failed from Palakkad and Alathur can be made representatives to Chennai and Bengaluru in a similar fashion, and their sorrows will be over. The relationship with the neighboring states will improve.

He also added that the M.P who lost from Kannur(P.K Sreemathy) must be made Kerala’s Ambassador to America or Kerala’s permanent representative to U.N. It is this mention that irked Sreemathy teacher and forced her to come up with a Fb post.

P.K Sreemathy teacher, in return, tried to mock Jayasankar in a similar fashion, implying that Jayasankar is not so skilled as an advocate and recommended him for the job of Supreme Court Judge.

“It is my wish that you shut the mouth of all those who mock you as an advocate who resorted to tv channels because you don’t have a case in the court,” she wrote on Facebook.

Although Jayasankar has not responded to Sreemathy teacher’s Facebook post with another post, he made a remark in Asianet News channel’s debate.

“Teacher loves me like her brother. She said she wishes to see me as an Attorney General or a Judge in Supreme Court. But what teacher doesn’t know is that I should be appointed in Hague’s International Court considering my talent and skill” said Jayasankar. “Sreemathy teacher is a loving lady. In all serials, you see in T.V, the mothers-in-law torture their respective daughters in-law. But what did Sreemathy teacher do when she became the minister? She appointed her daughter in law in her personal staff. Brought salary from the government to her hands. First, she(daughter-in-law of Sreemathy teacher) was appointed as the cook and later she was promoted to a gazetted post. A mother in law who transformed her daughter in law to a gazetted officer, how loving she is” he added.

“When this government came into power, she tried to get a post for his son too” he added.

It remains to be seen if Jayasankar is going to come up with a Fb post on the same.