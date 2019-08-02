After giving back-to-back hits Akshay Kumar hikes his remuneration to this whopping amount

Boolywood superstar Akshay Kumar is in the top of the industry. For last few years he has been giving back-to-back blockbusters. The national award-winning actor has now hiked his salary to a whopping amount.
It is reported by some national media quoting trade experts that the actor has charged Rs.54 crore for his next film.
The actor has done the film ‘Rowdy Rathore’ directed by Prabhudeva by charging Rs.27 crore in 2012. The film was produced by Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bansal. But now he has demanded Rs.54 crore for the sequel of the movie.
Akshay Kumar has been also listed in the Forbes’ magazines highest-paid actor list. He is ranked 33 with an annual income of Rs. 444 crore.
