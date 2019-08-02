Centre sends additional 25,000 paramilitary troopers to Jammu & Kashmir

Amid prevalent tensions in Jammu & Kashmir over the rumoured intent of Narendra Modi government to scrap Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, the Centre has decided to rush 25,000 additional paramilitary troopers to the Valley. The deployment comes a week after 10,000 more soldiers were rushed to the frontier state.

The sudden deployment is likely to further boost anxiety and fear among Valley residents, who have raised apprehensions over the speculations to abrogate Article 35-A — which defines the permanent residents of the state