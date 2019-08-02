Commodity Market: Gold prices slip down

In the commodity market, the price gold has declined and silver has gained.

In the international market, the price of gold was low at $.1,437.30 an ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity slipped down by Rs.165 each to Rs.35,630 and Rs.35,460 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.27,500 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver also lower at $16.22 an ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver rose by Rs. 370 to Rs.41,900 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.484 to Rs.41,054 a kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.84,000 for buying and Rs.85,000 for selling of 100 pieces.