Dubai- Sharjah road will be closed for two weeks

The UAE Infrastructure Development Ministry informed that the service road connecting Ajman to Dubai via Sharjah will be closed for two weeks.
The service road below the bridge of Al-Thiqah Club for Handicapped will be closed. The road closure will start on Thursday 01-08-2019. The road closure will last for 2 weeks. The closure timings are in weekdays from 1 am to 5.30 am and on Friday from 2 am to 10 am.
View this post on Instagram
????????…. ?????? #?????_?????_??????_??????? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???? ??? #????_?????_???????? ???????? ?? #????? ????????? ??? #???? ??? ???? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? #???????? ???? ?? ??? ?? ?????? 01-08-2019 ????? ???????: ???· ???? ???????: ?? ?????? 1:00 ????? ?????? 05:30 ??????. ???· ??? ??????: ?? ?????? 02:00 ?????? ?????? 10:00 ??????. ?????? ???? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????? #???????_???????? ???????? ????? ???????. – ??The Ministry of Infrastructure Development announces the closure of the service road below the bridge of Al-Thiqah Club for Handicapped, for people coming from #Ajman to #Dubai on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah, starting Thursday 01-08-2019 for 2 weeks. ??· ?weekdays: from 01:00 am to 10:00 am? ??· ?Friday:? from 01:00 am to 05:30 am ??We therefore ask road users to comply with traffic safety regulations and use alternative routes – ?? @shjmediaoffice @shjpolice @sharjah_radio @sharjahtv @forsan.uae @uae_barq @3meed_news @alkhaleej.ae @akhbar_aldar @akhbar_alemarat @sharjahnews @sharjah24 @rta_shj
Post Your Comments