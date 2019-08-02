Latest NewsGulf

Dubai- Sharjah road will be closed for two weeks

Aug 2, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
The UAE Infrastructure Development Ministry informed that the service road connecting Ajman to Dubai via Sharjah will be closed for two weeks.

The service road below the bridge of Al-Thiqah Club for Handicapped will be closed. The road closure will start on Thursday 01-08-2019. The road closure will last for 2 weeks. The closure timings are in weekdays from 1 am to 5.30 am and on Friday from 2 am to 10 am.

