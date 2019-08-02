One militant and a soldier killed in Shopian encounter

One militant and a soldier were killed in a fierce gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2.

An Army spokesman said one local militant, identified as Zeenat-ul-Islam from Shopian’s Memender, was killed in the operation launched around 1.30 a.m. at Pandushan village.

“One soldier also died in the operation. Weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the operation site. Combing operation is still on,” the Army spokesman said.

The Army did not reveal the identity of the deceased soldier immediately.

Earlier in the day, protests erupted during the encounter in Shopian.