Vikram to play 25 roles in his next film

Tamil superstar Chiyan Vikram is all set to write a new history and create a new world record. The popular actor will play 25 roles in his next film. This will create the world record for playing the most number of characters in a movie in the history cinema.

The film directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Ajay Gnanamuthu’s last directed film ‘Imayaikka Nodikkal’ has won both critical applause and box office victory.

The film will be released in 2020. The film will be bankrolled by Lalith Kumar and Viacom 18. A.R.Rahaman will compose the music of the film.

Earlier, Kamal Hassan has played ten roles in a film and Shivaji Ganeshan has played 9 roles in the film.