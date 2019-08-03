Sunny Leone says sorry to a man in Delhi: Know the reason

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has said sorry to a man in Delhi after he received hundreds of calls and messages in the name of Sunny.

The young man’s troubles started as in the film ‘Arjun Patiala’, there is a scene where Sunny Leone gives her number to a co-star. And the number was actually of Puneet Agarwal who lives in Delhi.

After the film gets released Punit is getting inappropriate calls. He is getting around 400 calls a day after July 26 the day the film was released. He has lodged a complaint too in the police station. he complained that his number was used in the film and that too without his consent.