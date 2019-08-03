T.P.Senkumar says this about Sriram Venkatraman

Former police chief of Kerala T.P Senkumar has said that ideal civil servants must be also cautious about their personal life. He was responding to the Thiruvanathapuram accident in which a journalist was killed as a car driven by Sriram Venkatraman IAS was rammed into the bike.

Senkumar has responded to the incident on his social media handle. The civil servants and officers must be cautious about their personal life otherwise they will become slaves of the political mafia who were keen to blackmail them, he wrote on Facebook.

Sriram, the survey director was arrested by Kerala police today.

See his full FB post: